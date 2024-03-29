’Holding people accountable’: Governments urged to do more to protect wildlife in BC

Photo: Matthew Cook-file A bear spotted eating from a compost in Lakeview Heights, West Kelowna in May 2023.

Clean up your yard this spring to get rid of any wildlife attractants.

It’s a simple message but one that bears repeating in light of one of the deadliest years on record for black bears in this province. In 2023, the BC Conservation Officer Service had to destroy 603 black bears, the highest number since the statistics were first made public in 2011 and a 22 per cent increase from the previous year.

The head of a B.C.-based charity set up to protect fur-bearing animals doesn’t want to see a repeat of 2023. She says governments need to do more.

More enforcement needed

“It’s a two-pronged approach where securing attractants are everybody’s responsibility, but we do need to see, absolutely need to see more from law enforcement. Whether it’s at the local level from bylaw officers or whether it’s the conservation officer service prioritizing enforcement response,” says Lesley Fox, executive director of The Fur-Bearers.

She says people are not getting the message and in order to prevent more animals’ lives being endangered by careless human activity, stricter enforcement is necessary. Fox adds that the BCCOS does have some tools in its arsenal.

Start billing municipalities?

“There are problem child municipalities in B.C. that are well known who continuously have high numbers of bears killed every single year. And rather than adopt bylaws or modify their garbage collection or their garbage containers, the BC Conservation Officer Service just simply, they go into these communities and they kill black bears.

“I think there’s an opportunity for the conservation officer service to start ticketing municipalities and holding municipalities accountable, particularly those that are in non-compliance,” said Fox, who did not specifically name the ‘problem child’ communities.

She also notes that under the Police Act there is a mechanism where the BCCOS can bill municipalities for policing services if they aren’t doing their job when it comes to attractant management.

“Holding people accountable is really important. And I think that’s going to be what’s needed as we move forward.”

Changing wildlife behaviour

She would like to see more communities adopt widespread use of bear-resistant garbage containers. The Regional District of Central Okanagan was testing some of the carts, but put the pilot project on hold last year.

Fox says it’s fairly conclusive that the behaviour of wildlife, including bears and coyotes, changes when they are exposed to human food, whether they are being fed directly or indirectly. That can mean anything from hand-feeding an animal to get a picture with it, to leaving out pet food, to improperly disposing of garbage, to not picking fruit off of trees.

“It starts conditioning wildlife to take risks they normally wouldn’t take. Wildlife start to approach people, which puts them at risk, puts people at risk and it just destroys entire ecosystems. So, part of spring cleaning to save wildlife is removing these attractants and really helping to keep wildlife wild. “

You can find more tips on protecting wildlife here.