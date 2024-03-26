232808
Trans-Canada Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic

Hwy 1 blocked both ways

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is blocked in both directions Tuesday morning due to a vehicle incident.

Highway 1 is impacted in both directions between the east boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road, 4 km east of the west boundary of Yoho National Park, due to a vehicle incident.

The highway is down to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control and expect major delays.

The next update from DriveBC isn't expected until 10 a.m.

