Trans-Canada Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is blocked in both directions Tuesday morning due to a vehicle incident.
Highway 1 is impacted in both directions between the east boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road, 4 km east of the west boundary of Yoho National Park, due to a vehicle incident.
??UPDATE - #BCHwy1 #KickingHorsePass Vehicle incident 3km east of #YohoNationalPark West Boundary. Traffic reduced to single lane alternating. Watch for traffic control and expect major delays. #GoldenBC #LeanchoilBC @511Alberta https://t.co/ttpsxdqrh4— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 26, 2024
The highway is down to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control and expect major delays.
The next update from DriveBC isn't expected until 10 a.m.