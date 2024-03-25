Child dies after falling through ice in B.C.'s Cariboo

Photo: Colin Dacre

A young child has died after crashing through thin ice over the weekend outside of Williams Lake.

An RCMP news release says officers were called to Tyee Lake on March 23 at 5:19 p.m.

“It was reported that a UTV travelling on the lake had gone through the ice and sadly a young child had died,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“While the ice may look safe, as the mercury rises, the ice melts making it unsafe to be on.”

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

Police did not release any additional details.