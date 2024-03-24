Beached orca near Zeballos has died

Photo: TRACY SMITH VIA FACEBOOK A beached orca thrashes its tail in a still from a video posted on Saturday, March, 23, 2024.

An orca beached near Zeballos on Saturday morning has died.

In a widely-shared video of the incident, a dozen people were seen mounting a rescue effort of a beached female orca near the Zeballos Causeway while her calf swam nearby.

The Marine Education and Research Society said the female, believed to be a Bigg’s killer whale, drowned despite best efforts.

“The incoming tide and inability to refloat her so she was not on her side, led to her death,” the Port McNeill-based marine conservation society said on social media.

Paul Cottrell, DFO marine mammal co-ordinator, said the incident was reported on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. and that the whale’s death occured about an hour later.

A team is on the way to identify the whale, he said, adding that this is its first report of a beached orca in 2024.

DFO is working on getting the “best outcome possible” for the orca calf and is working with local First Nations with the response, he said.

The Marine Education and Research Society said the calf has remained nearby after the death of its mother.

The calf’s survival will depend on its age and the family structure of the whale group it belongs to, it said.

It is unclear why the female orca was stranded, the society said, adding that the whales would have come in on a high tide, possibly for hunting purposes.

The spot where the whale was stranded is known to recede quickly during a falling tide.