Coast Guard, Ahousaht remove dangerous boats

Photo: . A 13-metre wooden fishing trawler taking on water and and at risk of sinking is hauled out of the water at Ahousaht Harbour. It will be dismantled and recycled.

The Canadian Coast Guard and local First Nations continued cleaning up derelict vessels posing threats to the marine environment around Ahousaht Harbour off Tofino this month.

Officers from the coast guard’s marine environmental hazard response team and Ahousaht Community Harbour’s emergency response staff focused on two vessels moored and leaking fuel in the Ahousaht Harbour.

“Both posed a significant risk to the environment,” said the coast guard in a statement.

The first vessel, a 13-metre wooden fishing trawler, was in poor condition, taking on water and at risk of sinking because the bilge pumps were not able to keep up.

Response workers removed 1,500 litres of diesel from the port and starboard fuel tanks, 50 litres of hydraulic oil and 20 litres of engine oil. Loose oils within the bilge were removed with absorbent pads.

Due to its unsafe non-operational state, the troller was removed from the water with a crane for deconstruction and recycling.

Another vessel, a 17-metre seiner, was considered in an unsafe operational state, with loose oil in its bilge and unsecured fuel tanks onboard.

Response staff removed 6,000 litres of diesel, 500 litres of hydraulic oil and 1,000 litres of engine oil and oily bilge water from the vessel. It remains docked at Ahousaht Harbour, said the coast guard, but is no longer at risk of releasing fuel into the water.

The work was a followup from a previous cleanup in November that removed three hazardous vessels sunk at the dock in Ahousaht. The three vessels were refloated, and due to their condition, craned on a barge and transported to a recycling facility for deconstruction and disposal.

“Protecting this area from potential marine pollution ensures that the pristine waters and delicate ecosystem of Clayoquot Sound are protected for our coastal communities and all Canadians who come to enjoy this special place,” the coast guard said.

Boat owners are responsible for maintaining their vessels in working order so they don’t become hazardous. The coast guard said it works with owners to ensure they take responsibility for their vessels and prevent marine hazards.

Under Canadian law, owners are liable for the costs of damage caused by pollution originating from their vessels.

Incidents of marine pollution must be reported to the Canadian Coast Guard by calling 1-800-889-8852.