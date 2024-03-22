Comox Valley sewer improvement will help deal with climate change

Photo: . The Puntledge River near Courtenay. COMOX VALLEY SEARCH AND RESCUE VIA TWITTER

More than $13.3 million in sewer-system upgrades slated to serve the Comox Valley and surrounding areas will reduce the risks of rising sea levels and climate change, government officials say.

The funding is coming from a federal grant and provincial and municipal programs to replace the current pump station in Courtenay, which is vulnerable to ocean and river flooding — posing an environmental risk to the Comox estuary, Comox harbour and local farms.

Scheduled work will also include mechanical and electrical upgrades to two other pump stations subject to flood risks, and the replacement and relocation of more than nine kilometres of pipeline that transfers wastewater from the pump stations to the pollution-control centre.

The pipe will be rerouted farther inland to help it withstand damage from such things as shoreline erosion, rocks, logs, storms and earthquakes.

There will also be beautification of the main site with a mural by a K’ómoks First Nation artist, as well as landscaping and burying some of the system’s components.

“The federal infrastructure grant represents a crucial investment in our community’s safety and resilience,” said Comox Valley Regional District Sewage Commission chair Doug Hillian.

Having a pump station that can withstand seismic activity and rising sea levels will enhance the well-being of area residents, he said.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said it is critical that sewer systems can function despite the effects of climate change.

“Together with the federal government and the Comox Valley Regional District, we’re upgrading the wastewater infrastructure people in the Comox Valley and K’ómoks First Nation rely on to ensure waterways remain safe and clean for years to come.”

The Comox Valley project is receiving $1,346,855 through the federal government’s Green Infrastructure Stream, $8,455,267 from the province and $3,565,016 from the Comox Valley Regional District.

To date, 101 infrastructure projects in B.C. have received funding from the Green Infrastructure Stream, with a total contribution of more than $472.5 million, accompanied by more than $319.7 million from the province.