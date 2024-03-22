Impaired driver in Victoria hits impaired driver sign, flees scene: police

Photo: West Shore RCMP

An impaired driver in Victoria crashed into a “Report Impaired Drivers” sign Thursday night, leaving behind a licence plate when they fled the scene.

In a press release from the West Shore RCMP, police say they responded to the crash in the View Royal area of Victoria just before 10 p.m.

“A witness advised police the truck was going at a high rate of speed when it rode up onto the sidewalk and crashed into a street sign that read 'Report Impaired Drivers,'” Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP said, adding that the Ford F350 was last seen heading towards Victoria.

Responding officers found a licence plate that had been left at the scene and the plate number was forwarded to Victoria Police.

Just minutes later, officers with the Victoria Police Department located the truck nearby, pulled the driver over and began an impaired driver investigation.

“We want to thank both the witness and Victoria Police Department for acting so quickly,” Cpl. Saggar said. “This was a dangerous impaired driver who was taken off the roadway just minutes after the report to police came in.”





