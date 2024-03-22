B.C. Minister of Housing visits Okanagan to announce plans for 584 new affordable rental units

B.C.'s Minister of Housing was in the South Okanagan Friday to announce plans for 584 new affordable rental homes in the Interior region.
Local MLA Roly Russell, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Chair Mark Pendergraft, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne and many other local stakeholders and politicians joined Minister Ravi Kahlon at a new affordable housing site in Okanagan Falls, one of 15 such projects that were introduced.
"We are dealing with a bit of a perfect storm when it comes to housing," Kahlon said.
"We have global inflation, interest rates that are going up, labour shortage, all of that makes addressing the challenge even more challenging."
The Okanagan Falls project will see 36 new homes on 8th avenue for "families and people in the workforce," known as South Skaha Place and in partnership with the South Skaha Housing Society.
Princeton is also getting a new project, 29 homes for women, and Keremeos will be getting a 24-home project for "families, women, young adults, seniors and people living with disabilities."
Further up the valley, Summerland will be getting 90 homes for seniors and people living with disabilities, Kelowna will get 68 homes for a mix of individuals and families, and Salmon Arm will get 40 homes for a similar mix.
"It's great news for the entire region," Kahlon said.
"It's not possible to do this without partnership and there are folks here who have been working on this project and the other projects we're announcing for years and years ... I want to say thank you to all our non-profit partners who are making this announcement today possible."
The units will be rentals, rather than rent-to-own or for outright purchase. BC Housing defines "affordable" as "housing with rents equal to, or lower than, average rates in the private-market."
The full list of newly-announced projects is as follows:
- Ashcroft, 710 Elm St.: 29 homes for seniors, in partnership with Thompson View Manor Society.
- Castlegar, 925 Columbia Ave.: 68 homes for families, seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Lu'ma Native Housing Society.
- Chase, 221 Shepherd Rd.: 37 homes for seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Oncore Seniors Society.
- Creston (undisclosed address for safety reasons): 18 homes for families, young adults, people living with disabilities and women and children, in partnership with Creston Valley Community Housing Society.
- Golden, 525-527 9th Ave. North: 27 homes for families and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Golden Community Economic Development Society.
- Kelowna, 1951 Cross Rd.: 68 homes for families, seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Turning Points Collaborative Society.
- Keremeos, 724 Veterans Ave.: 24 homes for families, women, young adults, seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Lower Similkameen Community Services Society.
- Okanagan Falls, 5081B 8th Ave.: 36 homes for families and people in the workforce, in partnership with South Skaha Housing Society
- Princeton, (undisclosed address for safety reasons): 29 homes for women, in partnership with Princeton & District Community Services Society.
- Salmon Arm, 1141 18 St. N.E.: 40 homes for families, seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Canadian Mental Health Association - Shuswap/Revelstoke.
- Sparwood, 441 Pine Ave.: 32 homes for individuals, single women with children and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Elk Valley Family Society.
- Summerland, 13609 Dickson Ave.: 90 homes for seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Parkdale Place Housing Society.
- Trail, 1955 Seventh Ave.: 41 homes for seniors, in partnership with Trail and District Senior Citizens' Villa Society.
- Haida Gwaii, 609 2nd Ave. Daajing Giids: 17 homes for families, seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Daajing Giids Heritage Housing Society.
- Vanderhoof, 2824 Burrard Ave.: 28 homes for families, seniors and people living with disabilities, in partnership with Nechako View Senior Citizens' Home Society.