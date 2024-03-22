B.C. Minister of Housing visits Okanagan to announce plans for 584 new affordable rental units

Photo: BC Housing file photo

B.C.'s Minister of Housing was in the South Okanagan Friday to announce plans for 584 new affordable rental homes in the Interior region.

Local MLA Roly Russell, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Chair Mark Pendergraft, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne and many other local stakeholders and politicians joined Minister Ravi Kahlon at a new affordable housing site in Okanagan Falls, one of 15 such projects that were introduced.

"We are dealing with a bit of a perfect storm when it comes to housing," Kahlon said.

"We have global inflation, interest rates that are going up, labour shortage, all of that makes addressing the challenge even more challenging."

The Okanagan Falls project will see 36 new homes on 8th avenue for "families and people in the workforce," known as South Skaha Place and in partnership with the South Skaha Housing Society.

Princeton is also getting a new project, 29 homes for women, and Keremeos will be getting a 24-home project for "families, women, young adults, seniors and people living with disabilities."

Further up the valley, Summerland will be getting 90 homes for seniors and people living with disabilities, Kelowna will get 68 homes for a mix of individuals and families, and Salmon Arm will get 40 homes for a similar mix.

"It's great news for the entire region," Kahlon said.

"It's not possible to do this without partnership and there are folks here who have been working on this project and the other projects we're announcing for years and years ... I want to say thank you to all our non-profit partners who are making this announcement today possible."

The units will be rentals, rather than rent-to-own or for outright purchase. BC Housing defines "affordable" as "housing with rents equal to, or lower than, average rates in the private-market."

The full list of newly-announced projects is as follows: