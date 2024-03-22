Handguns seized after high-speed chase in Prince George

Photo: Thinkstock.

After a high-speed police chase on Highway 16 near Cluculz Lake took place on March 18 at about 4:40 p.m. where a Ram pickup truck failed to stop for police, two handguns, one loaded, one not, were seized from the bush at the end of Domano Boulevard in Prince George.

During the high-speed chase BC Highway Patrol Integrated Road Safety Unit – Prince George officers tried to stop the speeding pickup with an unknown Alberta licence plate.

Soon after the highway chase, police got several reports of a black Ram with a rental Alberta licence plate A43141 that was driving erratically around Prince George.

One witness reported that some occupants of the Ram ran into some bushes at the end of Domano Boulevard south of Malaspina Drive, then returned to the pickup and fled eastbound on Highway 16 towards Highway 97.

The Police Dog Service then attended Domano Boulevard and located the two firearms.

The suspects and suspect vehicle are still outstanding.

If you have information about the occupants or incident contact the BC Highway Patrol - Prince George at 250-649-4004 and refer to file 2024-166.