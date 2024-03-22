Man charged with second-degree murder in death of woman near UBC campus

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a home on the edge of the University of British Columbia campus last week.

A statement from Cpl. Esther Tupper of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says police believe the killing may be a case of intimate partner violence.

University RCMP officers responded to a 911 call reporting a woman in medical distress at the home shortly before midnight on March 13.

A statement from police at the time says the officers arrived and found a woman dead, while two people, a man and a woman, were arrested at the scene.

The latest police statement says the BC Prosecution Service has now approved a charge of second-degree murder against 35-year-old Yang "Christopher" Liang.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.