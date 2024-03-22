Telus cell and internet service went down overnight across B.C.'s Interior, impacting emergency calls

Photo: The Canadian Press

Internet and cell coverage went down for Telus users across much of B.C.'s Interior overnight, impacting emergency service calls.

In a brief emailed statement that came through just after 2 a.m., the BC RCMP said the issue occurred during Telus' scheduled maintenance on their fibre network, which was scheduled to run from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

In Kelowna, both cell service and internet from Telus went down from about 11:15 p.m. to just after 2 a.m., but issues were reported in Penticton, Summerland, Princeton, Cranbrook and across the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

One Castanet reader said their Bell cell service was also affected, along with their Telus landline.

The RCMP said all communities in the RCMP's South East District, which includes the entire southeast corner of the province, were impacted. Police said that while people were able to call the RCMP, the calls in the South East District were being rerouted to Prince George.

In an email at 2:23 a.m., The RCMP said service had been restored.

It appears Telus did not issue any public warning prior to the scheduled maintenance, as the widespread service outage was not expected.

As of 6:10 a.m., Telus has not issued any statement about the outage.