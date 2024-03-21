Manning Park Ski Resort announces early closure due to warm weather, lack of snow

Photo: Facebook

Unseasonably warm weather and a lack of snow is forcing Manning Park Resort to end its alpine ski season early.

In a Facebook post, Vern Schram, general manager of Manning Park Resort, said winter alpine operations will come to a close at end of the day on Sunday, March 24.

“Despite the heroic and at times herculean efforts of our alpine team this season, Mother Nature has dealt us and many of our industry colleagues significant blows with the abnormally low snowfall combined with unseasonably warm weather,” reads the Facebook post. “Despite all our efforts, we simply don’t have enough snow to safely continue our alpine operations.”

Schram said the Nordic conditions have been favourable, and Nordic operations will continue for a few more days. Nordic operations will be closed from March 25 to 29, but will reopen for a final weekend from March 30 to April 1.

Schram thanked all of the guests for their support and positive comments, saying it pushed the resort to keep the season going as long as possible.

“I want to take a moment to thank you, our valued guests, for your tremendous support during a season that provided many twists and turns and made us wonder if we would have a winter season at all,” Schram said in the Facebook post.

The unseasonably warm winter season has impacted skiing throughout the Interior. Big White delayed its opening by two weeks, and SilverStar Mountain Resort briefly closed multiple runs mid-season due to warm weather.

Schram said he hopes to see guests out for Springfest 2024 this weekend. Springfest is held on March 23 and 24, and will have live music, giveaways, prizes and more.