Man facing second-degree murder charges for UBC woman's death

Photo: Google Maps. A woman was found dead in a residence in the 5400 block of Shortcut Road near UBC on March 13.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a woman in a residence near UBC.

Yang Christopher Liang, 35, made his first appearance in Richmond Provincial Court on March 21 after he was charged in relation to the incident.

Liang was ordered to be detained in custody until he is dealt with according to law and he is also forbidden to contact witnesses and potential witnesses while in custody.

A deceased woman was found on March 13 when University RCMP went a residence in the 5400 block of Shortcut Road between Arcadia Road and University Boulevard at 11:42 p.m., according to a media release by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT subsequently took conduct of the investigation and is working with University, Richmond and Vancouver police, as well as the BC Coroners Service and forensics.

“As the parties were known to one another, investigators believe this may have been a tragic incident of intimate partner violence,” said Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT.

“IHIT is appreciative of the unwavering support from our partners, specifically the Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Vancouver Police Department which allowed IHIT to locate and arrest the accused.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Liang is scheduled to return to Richmond Provincial Court on April 2 by video.

Resources for victims of intimate partner violence

Police are urging victims of intimate partner violence to contact their local police.

Victims can also contact Victim Link BC, a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service available across B.C. and the Yukon 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808 or sending an email to [email protected].

Victim Link BC provides information and referral services to all victims of crime and immediate crisis support to victims of family and sexual violence, including victims of human trafficking exploited for labour or sexual services.