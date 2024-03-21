Suspect arrested for allegedly pushing 70-year-old man into moving Vancouver SkyTrain

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Charges have been approved against a man who allegedly shoved a 70-year-old man into a moving SkyTrain.

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly shoving a 70-year-old man into a moving SkyTrain earlier this month.

The alleged incident happened March 11 just before 3 p.m. according to a press release from the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

"A senior was waiting on the platform to board a SkyTrain at Granville Station in Vancouver," state police in the release. "He heard yelling from behind him, but didn’t respond."

As he was standing there, a train arrived. At the same time, he was "violently pushed forward."

"The train had not yet come to a complete stop when the victim was pushed, so yes, the train was still in motion, just not full speed," Const. Amanda Steed tells V.I.A. in an email. "The force of the push sent him head first into the side of the train."

The man hit the train head first and fell, and passengers stepped in between him and the suspect, state police.

The suspect then fled the scene while witnesses called 911.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for head and facial injuries, which required surgery," state police.

While the suspect left the scene, police state they found him and arrested him several days later.

"We would like to thank the people who witnessed this horrific assault, placed themselves between the victim and aggressor, called for help, and took time out of their day to give detailed statements to officers,” states Steed in the press release.

Tyler Meetoos is now facing charges.

"Charges of assault causing bodily harm have been approved by Crown Counsel and the suspect was released from custody by the courts with several conditions, including a 'No-Go' to all SkyTrain Stations in the province of British Columbia," reads the police release.

Meetoos has not previously been convicted of any crimes in B.C., but is facing a separate charge for an unrelated incident in November of 2023.