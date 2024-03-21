Victim of fatal ski accident identified as former Rossland city councillor

Photo: Facebook John Greene

The community of Rossland is mourning the loss of former city councillor John Greene.

Greene, 76, has been identified as the skier who died in an accident at Red Mountain Ski Resort on March 5.

RCMP say he was found unconscious in a tree well at the resort. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Greene was a long time resident of Rossland and served as city councillor from 2014 to 2018. He was the co-owner of Rossland Hardware with his wife, Cate, and served two terms as the president of the Rossland Chamber of Commerce while also contributing to the boards of the Rossland Museum and the Rossland Light Opera Players.

“John’s integrity and ethical approach to public service were evident throughout his tenure. John was also a master storyteller who cherished our town and its ski hill,” said a statement from the City of Rossland this week.

“As we bid farewell to John, we hold dear his humility, honesty, and profound love for both the people and the spirit of Rossland. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his memory continue to inspire our community.”

John Greene is the brother of Nancy Greene Raine, Canadian Olympic gold medal skier and retired Senator.