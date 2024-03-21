BC Conservatives leap to second place in latest poll

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Party leader John Rustad

The BC United Party is bleeding support to the surging BC Conservatives, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Mainstreet Research poll found the BC NDP is still leading in intended vote at 39.6%, followed by the BC Conservatives (34.2%), BC United (14.2%) and finally BC Greens (9.6%).

“The provincial numbers are interesting and continue to suggest that the BC United rebrand experiment is a failure,” said president and CEO of Mainstreet Quito Maggi.

There is a wide gender divide amongst voters in B.C. with the Conservatives holding a nine point lead among male voters while trailing the NDP by 20 points among female voters

Along regional lines, the BC Conservatives lead in the interior by 10 points, are tied with the NDP on Vancouver Island and trail the NDP by 11 points in greater Vancouver.

Modeling using the Mainstreet poll data shows the BC Conservative party completely replacing the BC United as the Official Opposition.

The provincial election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19, 2024, but it could be called sooner.

The poll was conducted March 18-19 using automated phone interviews of a sample of 1,063 adults. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3% at the 95% confidence level.