Trans-Canada Highway reopened between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC
Traffic backed up along Highway 1 east of Sicamous after a vehicle incident near the Enchanted Forest.
UPDATE 10 a.m.
Highway 1 has now reopened in both directions east of Sicamous, reports DriveBC.
ORIGINAL 8:05 a.m.
Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous.
DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed near The Enchanted Forest, between Eagle River Bridge and 19 Mile OH Bridge (27 km west of Revelstoke) after a vehicle incident early Thursday morning.
??CLOSED #BCHwy1 - Traffic blocked in both directions near The Enchanted Forest (28km west of #Revelstoke) due to a vehicle incident. Expect delays. #Sicamous— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 21, 2024
Traffic is backed up in both directions.
The next update by DriveBC is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.