232734
232178
BC  

Trans-Canada Highway reopened between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Trans-Canada reopens

- | Story: 478148

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Highway 1 has now reopened in both directions east of Sicamous, reports DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 8:05 a.m.

Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous.

DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed near The Enchanted Forest, between Eagle River Bridge and 19 Mile OH Bridge (27 km west of Revelstoke) after a vehicle incident early Thursday morning.

Traffic is backed up in both directions.

The next update by DriveBC is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News