Trans-Canada Highway reopened between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC Traffic backed up along Highway 1 east of Sicamous after a vehicle incident near the Enchanted Forest.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Highway 1 has now reopened in both directions east of Sicamous, reports DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 8:05 a.m.

Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous.

DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed near The Enchanted Forest, between Eagle River Bridge and 19 Mile OH Bridge (27 km west of Revelstoke) after a vehicle incident early Thursday morning.

??CLOSED #BCHwy1 - Traffic blocked in both directions near The Enchanted Forest (28km west of #Revelstoke) due to a vehicle incident. Expect delays. #Sicamous



?? https://t.co/q42S3x7BLq https://t.co/G7v6wjC6wW — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 21, 2024

Traffic is backed up in both directions.

The next update by DriveBC is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.