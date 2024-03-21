B.C. nurse lied about approval to use Botox

Photo: Sam Moghadam Khamseh/Unsplash. A discipline committee will now consider a penalty in the case involving Roshanak Rahi of Coquitlam.

A licensed practical nurse from Coquitlam was found to have inappropriately sourced Botox for use in her practice and lied to investigators, according to B.C.‘s College of Nurses and Midwives.

After a Feb. 3 hearing, a discipline committee found Roshanak Rahi had breached college bylaws and had committed professional misconduct as set out in B.C.’s Health Professions Act.

Between October 2018 and January 2019, Rahi provided or offered to provide cosmetic injectables at Coquitlam’s Plateau Medical Clinic without the ordering health professional being immediately available, the hearing decision said.

Rahi acquired Botox from Dariush Honardoust and the BC Academy of Medical Aesthetics and Skin Care by means that she knew or ought to have known were not in compliance with B.C. drug laws, the college said.

Between Aug. 5, 2019 and July 17, 2020, Rahi made false statements to college investigators in relation to their investigation of a May 6, 2019 complaint against her made by the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons. Rahi claimed she did not purchase or receive Botox from the BC Academy of Medical Aesthetics and Skin Care or Honardoust.

The college said that misconduct was contrary to nursing standards and breached bylaws and/or the legislation.

Moreover, the decision said that, between in or about October 2018 and January 2019, Rahi told a representative of the College of Physicians and Surgeons and/or members of the Plateau Medical Clinic that some of her activities were approved by the college when she knew that to be untrue.

Again, the college said such misconduct was contrary to nursing standards.

The discipline committee will now consider a penalty in the case.

“The outcome will be made public once determined by the panel,” a public notice said.