Stan Smyl surprises Canucks super fan at her 100th birthday party

Photo: . Vancouver Canucks legend Stan Smyl helps super fan Esther Roach celebrate her 100th birthday at a party held last week at West Vancouver's Westerleigh Parc retirement living facility. | Paul McGrath / North Shore News

An avid Vancouver Cauncks fan got a big surprise during her 100th birthday party when team legend Stan Smyl popped in to help her celebrate her first century.

The family of 100-year-old Esther Roach arranged for Smyl to stop by her birthday celebration at West Vancouver’s Westerleigh Parc retirement living facility last week. Roach is reportedly a die-hard Canucks fan who still wears a team jersey on most game days. Judging by her smile, she was thrilled to see “Steamer” show up at her party.

Smyl played 13 seasons in the NHL, all with the Canucks, serving as the team’s captain for eight seasons. The winger retired in 1991 with 673 points in 896 regular season games, leading the franchise in games played, goals, assists and points (his records have since been broken by both Sedin twins). He was the first Canucks player to have his jersey number retired by the team.