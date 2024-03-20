Former police board member claims Victoria police face 'crisis of integrity'

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey police patch is shown in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board says a complaint filed against the Victoria department by a former board member will be handled by investigators from Surrey and Delta.

Former member Paul Schachter told the board last night that policing in Victoria is facing a "crisis of integrity" as he laid out concerns over how a B.C. Supreme Court judge called out officers for "intentionally lying" to prosecutors and the court, derailing a major drug investigation.

Schachter says he made a six-part complaint under the Police Act against the department last month, claiming there's a "failure in general direction and management or operation" of the Victoria Police Department.

Schachter says that any external investigation spurred by his complaint should be overseen by the board, rather than the department's leadership.

Victoria Police Board member Paul Faoro says officers from the Delta Police Department and Surrey Police Service will be investigating Schachter's complaint.

Faoro says it's a "complex investigation" and the board can expect to hear back from external investigators by early this fall.