$298K worth of drugs, phones seized from federal B.C. prison

Photo: CTV News

Drugs and items worth nearly $300,000 were seized from inside a medium-security prison in British Columbia.

On Sunday, staff members working at Mission Institution found and seized two smartphones and accessories, methamphetamine and other undisclosed drugs.

Mission Institution is located roughly 67 kilometres from Vancouver and has a capacity of 324 inmates at the medium security site and a capacity of 216 inmates at the minimum security site.

Assistant Warden Mike Skalicky says the total estimated institutional value of the seizures is $298,310.

Police have been notified about the items and the institution is investigating.

Correctional Service of Canada says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to "help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone."

Scanners and drug-detector dogs search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors at Correctional Service of Canada facilities.

Back in January, $17,800 worth of contraband items were found and seized at Kent Institution. In February, a drone and drugs valued at $124,600 were also found at Kent Institution.

Anyone with information about drug use or trafficking that could threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff is asked to contact 1-866-780-3784. The information is protected and the caller can remain anonymous.

