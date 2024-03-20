Vernon, Osoyoos, Merritt set new temperature records

Photo: Donna Petrachenko A swimmer takes a dip in Okanagan Lake at Peachland as temperatures soared in parts of southern B.C. for a fourth day in a row Tuesday.

The sun shone down on most of southern B.C. Tuesday, and several communities set new temperature records.

Vernon got to 18.3 C, surpassing the old mark for March 19 of 16.7, which was set in 1940.

In Merritt, the temperature climbed to 20.2 C. That beat the previous record of 18.3 dating back to 1928. Records date back to 1918 in Merritt.

Another hot spot was Osoyoos, where yesterday’s high of 21.8 was three-and-a-half degrees above the old mark of 18.3 from 1960.

The other communities to post record highs on March 19 were:

Castlegar area

New record 19.4

Old record 18.9 set in 1928

Cranbrook area

New record 18.3

Old record 17.0 set in 1928

Creston area

New record 20.9

Old record 17.2 set in 1934

Lytton area

New record 22.4

Old record 22.2 set in 1947

Pemberton area

New record 20.4

Old record 18.0 set in 2019

Princeton area

Tied record 20.6 set in 1947

Trail area

New record 22.0

Old record 17.2 set in 1947

Whistler area

New record 16.8

Old Record 15.0 set in 2019

Tuesday was the fourth day in a row that numerous parts of the province saw temperatures rise to new record highs. Cooler weather is forecast by the weekend.