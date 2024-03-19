Convicted B.C. cat killer admits to restraining order need

Photo: . Kayla Bourque. Photo contributed

Convicted pet killer Kayla Bourque admitted in court March 19 a person has reason to fear her as part of a restraining order application.

Bourque, 34, has made headlines in years past as a high-risk violent offender who has a history of offending violently against both people and animals — especially cats.

Bourque has been convicted of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, wilfully and without lawful excuse killing animals and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Kayla Bourque killed and eviscerated her family’s pet dog and pet cat. She photographed and filmed these events,” Justice Elizabeth Bennett said in a 2013 B.C. Court of Appeal decision. “She also had in her possession what has been described as a ‘kill kit,’ which included a knife, at her apartment at Simon Fraser University.

Bourque was once subject of a public notification conducted by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Corrections Branch because she was leaving New Westminster and moving to Surrey.

In a court information sworn Jan. 19, a person said they feared Bourque would commit a serious personal injury offence as a result of her criminal record. Her psychological and psychiatric assessments indicate she is a moderate to high risk for sexual violence or violent re-offending.

The file indicates significant conditions on the Romanian-born Bourque’s release, including a no-contact order for one person, internet restrictions and a ban on devices to access the internet unless otherwise authorized, a curfew, a ban on owning or caring for animals, reporting of all relationships, a ban on association with people under 18 or someone vulnerable, and multiple others.

In June 2022, a judge decided Bourque would be allowed to have an electronic monitoring bracelet removed for travel for a return flight between Prince George and Vancouver.