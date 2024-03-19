Prince George couple win $200K in Lotto 6/49 draw

Photo: BCLC photo. Annabelle and Arden Ross, Prince George residents, won more than $200K in a Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.

Prince George residents, Annabelle and Arden Ross, are exactly $229,848.90 richer after matching 5/6+ numbers from the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Arden chose the winning numbers himself, using Annabelle’s birthday and other numbers pertaining to her.

The couple purchased the ticket from Walmart on Southridge Avenue and were at home when they discovered the exciting news.

“I checked bclc.com and thought we won the next prize down, and then Annabelle double-checked and told me that we won the bigger prize,” Arden said.

The couple reacted to the win with cheering and look forward to the ease that this win will provide.

“It’s nice to not have to worry about finances,” Annabelle said. “We will plan carefully and take a few vacations.”