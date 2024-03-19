Parking lot brawl results in assault charges for B.C. teen girl

Photo: . Police are asking any witnesses to come forward. Photo:Â @surreyrcmp/Twitter

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with assault after a parking lot fight at the Spring Carnival in Surrey.

Police officers responded to the north parking lot of Guildford Town Centre at 9:32 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a possible assault.

Surrey RCMP officers intervened in the fight and a woman suspect was taken into police custody.

Another woman was transported to hospital. Police say the victim sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and has since left the hospital.



A video posted on social media shows footage of at least three people fighting for numerous minutes. The fight had already begun when the person started filming. The video, which Glacier Media is not sharing, shows people punching, pulling hair and stomping.

On Sunday, the 15-year-old youth who was arrested was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

“She has been remanded until her next court appearance,” says Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

The relationship between the victim and suspect is unclear, according to police.

"Surrey General Investigation Unit has conduct of this investigation and as the matter is now before the court, there will be no further details provided,” says Lobb.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-37324.