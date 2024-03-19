Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to play Laketown Shakedown in June

Laketown Shakedown has announced its roster this summer will include No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, rappers Busta Rhymes, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, BBNO$, and alt-rocker Grandson, among others.
The festival from Wideglide Entertainment is set for June 28-30 at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan, the 275-acre site that is also home to the annual Sunfest country music festival.
The three-night, two-day Laketown Shakedown gets underway June 28 with a kick-off party on the festival’s Lakenight Stage led by Jesse Roper and DJ Nu-Mark of Jurassic 5. Other main stage performers joining June 29 headliners Busta Rhymes, Grandson, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and June 30 headliners Gwen Stefani and BBNO$ include Victoria acts Neon Steve, Miina, Murge, and the Bankes Brothers.
The Cowichan Valley event with throwback tendencies featured Snoop Dogg, Smash Mouth, and Wu-Tang Clan during previous years. Shaggy, Aqua, and Portugal the Man performed before 3,500 hip-hop, pop, and rock fans during the festival’s 2023 installment.
Weekend passes and single-day tickets for the 2024 edition are on sale now at laketownshakedown.com.