Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to play Laketown Shakedown in June

Photo: JAMIE NELSON No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani will headline Laketown Shaketown.

Laketown Shakedown has announced its roster this summer will include No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, rappers Busta Rhymes, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, BBNO$, and alt-rocker Grandson, among others.

The festival from Wideglide Entertainment is set for June 28-30 at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan, the 275-acre site that is also home to the annual Sunfest country music festival.

The three-night, two-day Laketown Shakedown gets underway June 28 with a kick-off party on the festival’s Lakenight Stage led by Jesse Roper and DJ Nu-Mark of Jurassic 5. Other main stage performers joining June 29 headliners Busta Rhymes, Grandson, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and June 30 headliners Gwen Stefani and BBNO$ include Victoria acts Neon Steve, Miina, Murge, and the Bankes Brothers.

The Cowichan Valley event with throwback tendencies featured Snoop Dogg, Smash Mouth, and Wu-Tang Clan during previous years. Shaggy, Aqua, and Portugal the Man performed before 3,500 hip-hop, pop, and rock fans during the festival’s 2023 installment.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets for the 2024 edition are on sale now at laketownshakedown.com.