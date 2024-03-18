'Exercise caution in the area': Police investigating mid-morning attack on woman in Stanley Park

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating an attack on Monday, March 18 in Stanley Park after a woman reported a stranger assault.

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being attacked on a Stanley Park path.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 18, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), who say the woman called 9-1-1 after she was attacked by a stranger.

The attack happened on Lees Trail, according to police, which runs east-west just north of North Lagoon Drive and Park Drive, connecting with Tatlow Walk, Bridle Path and Rawlings Trail.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation, and there is some detail we are unable to share. However, we are telling the public about this incident so everyone can exercise caution in the area,” says Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release.

Police officers, K9 units, and mounted patrols searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

"The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man in his 20s, about 5’7”. He was wearing a dark toque and a zip-up jacket with a checkered pattern on the front," say police.

Anyone with information on the attack or the suspect is asked to call police at 604-717-4021.