Wildfire conditions not yet cause for alarm in Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Although it's unseasonably warm across the B.C. Interior for a few days this week, BC Wildfire Service says conditions aren't alarming, despite two wildfires sparked on Sunday.

A wildfire was sparked burning outside of Lumby, near Creighton Valley Road just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The wildfire grew to three hectares in size. The Lumby Fire Department confirmed the fire was a burn pile that got away from a resident.

A small fire that sparked near Fish Lake Road in Summerland just before 4 p.m. was quickly 'held' by fire crews.

That fire was also deemed human-caused.

"It's not uncommon to have these types of conditions at this time of year. The warmth definitely is a little bit more uncommon, but the dryness that we are currently seeing is something that occurs on a yearly basis," said Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer.

Open burning—or burning outdoors—is currently allowed in all of B.C.’s six regional fire centres.

A ban will be in place in the Cariboo region as of noon on March 28, banning all category two and three open burning fires

"Definitely encouraging people if you are going to be doing any burning whether it is category 1, category 2, or so even if you are just having a campfire be very vigilant and be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of the other fuel that is in the area," Bibeau added.

Bibeau says at this point it's too early for a prediction on the wildfire season ahead.

Provincial emergency officials, however, are urging preparation.

"Wildfire risk is higher than normal this spring. BCWS is preparing for what could be a very challenging season. At this time most wildfires are started by human activity, said B.C.'s Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The Thompson-Okanagan's wildfire season typically hinges on the month of June, which is historically the wettest month of the year for the region. If that rain does not come, a challenging wildfire season follows.