Independent investigation launched after police-involved shooting in Surrey

Photo: Brody Milne. A photo of the scene at 152 Street and 104 Avenue in Surrey after a police-involved shooting on March 17, 2024.

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Surrey that resulted in a man being seriously injured.

On Sunday, police officers received a report of a man with a gun and conducted foot patrols in Guilford near 152 Street and 104 Avenue.

Officers found the man but he fled when police approached him. A short while after, two officers with the Surrey Police Service located him.

RCMP Cpl. Alex Berube says one of the officers shot the man.

"Medical assistance was provided and he was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Nobody else was injured,” says Berube.

A nearby resident walked by the scene at 10:50 p.m. Sunday and shared an image with Glacier Media. Police tape surrounded the area.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is now investigating the incident.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage to call 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the form on the iiobc.ca website.

A subsequent investigation into the report of the weapon is being done by Surrey RCMP. Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.