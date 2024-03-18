BCWS warns of expected early start to fire season as drought, dry conditions persist

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service says it's expecting an early start to the spring fire season given persistent drought conditions and a lower than average snowpack across the province.

The B.C. government held a news conference Monday where representatives from a number of provincial ministries and agencies provided an outlook on drought, the snowpack and expected spring melt, and the upcoming wildfire season.

Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services for BC Wildfire Service, said underlying drought conditions will remain as spring begins. He said while El Niño is fading, there is still residual heat in the atmosphere — and warmer conditions and an earlier snowmelt are expected.

“The rainfall that's required to alleviate the drought conditions we have is unlikely, but possible,” McLoughlin said

“Given the antecedent conditions, an early start to our spring fire season is expected, along with some increased wildfire activity — and certainly up in the northeast, where we've seen some holdover fires from last year.”

McLoughlin said there are 90 active holdover fires from last season, predominantly in the northeast part of the province. In late December, satellites detected fire heat at the massive, 619,000-hectare Donnie Creek wildfire and the 42,838-hectare Klua Lakes blaze north of Fort St. John.

He noted it’s unusual to see hotspots showing up on satellite detection in the middle of winter, adding BCWS will be monitoring the holdover fires which pose a risk of spreading beyond last year’s boundaries.

Dry conditions persist

McLoughlin said a prolonged fire season like last year’s is a result of a few factors — drought, a low snowpack, strong ridges bringing hot, dry temperatures in the summer months, and an absence of spring rain.

Drought and a low snowpack are already in play.

“As of March 1, the snowpack is quite low in most regions and that low snowpack is going to further limit what kind of fuel moisture recharge we see going into the spring season,” McLoughlin said.

“But perhaps one of the greatest benefits of a healthy snowpack is just delaying the onset of the spring fire season by sheltering the forest floor from drying — and so unfortunately, we're not going to see that in the spring of 2024 either.”

He said it’s likely the snow will melt earlier than normal, with valley bottoms and mid-slopes already exposed to drying throughout the province.

McLoughlin said typically, the spring months are the wettest for the B.C. Interior, and while an “active spring fire season” is expected, there is potential that conditions will improve. He noted upwards of 40 millimetres of rain over a two-week period — at minimum — is needed to reduce drought conditions.

“While it's possible while we've seen that in our climatology, it’s less likely to occur," he said.

"We’ll have to wait and see, but that is something that everyone can watch for as we go through the months of May and June. If we're starting to see some significant rainfall events, that’s a really good thing, and it can really set the stage for maybe a different outcome for the longer fire season ahead.”

McLoughlin said it’s important to prepare for a prolonged fire season even if it doesn’t occur, urging extra vigilance when working in and recreating outdoors to alleviate human-caused fires.

Ministers say preparations are underway

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said the province is preparing for what could be a challenging season ahead.

“We are taking action earlier than ever, and preparations for this year as wildfire and drought seasons are already well underway,” Ma said.

She said the province is implementing streamlined training for Emergency Support Services responders to ensure people are supported in the event of an evacuation.

Bruce Ralston, minister of forests, said the province has worked to secure more equipment and aircraft to bolster its wildfire capabilities, and expanding the use of wildfire predictive technology to better pinpoint where fires move and how they will grow.

The province has reported received double the number of applications for BCWS crews when compared to the 2023 season.

“We are taking action on all fronts to prepare for whatever this wildfire season brings,” Ralston said.

Ma encouraged B.C. residents to take some time to plan for an emergency and gather grab-and-go bags to ensure they are prepared.

“Set aside some time in the next couple of weeks to meet as a family and discuss your evacuation plan. And yes, I realize that this is earlier than you might typically do this, that’s because this upcoming season has the potential to be a tough one,” Ma said.

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

The provincial government is holding a news conference on the freshet, wildfire and drought outlook across B.C.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and will include Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, Bruce Ralston, minister of forests, and Nathan Cullen, minister of water, land and resource stewardship.

The ministers will be joined virtually by representatives from the River Forecast Centre, BC Wildfire Service and Environment and Climate Change Canada.