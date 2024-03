The provincial government is holding a news conference on the freshet, wildfire and drought outlook across B.C.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and will include Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, Bruce Ralston, minister of forests, and Nathan Cullen, minister of water, land and resource stewardship.

The ministers will be joined virtually by representatives from the River Forecast Centre, BC Wildfire Service and Environment and Climate Change Canada.