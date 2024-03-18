'Every second counts': BC Wildfire Service expands use of predictive tech

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

As warm weather records are set in the Thompson-Okanagan, the BC Wildfire Service is announcing the expansion of the use of wildfire predictive technologies.

"During a wildfire, every second counts as wildfire professionals deploy aircraft and firefighters to tackle blazes," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests.

"By adding more technology to the BC Wildfire Service's tool kit, our talented firefighters will be able to make critical decisions faster when it matters most."

The province is introducing technology that can produce real-time wildfire behaviour predictions in advance of the 2024 wildfire season.

The wildfire predictive technology will be used first in the Coastal and Kamloops Fire Centres, where it has already been trialled to ensure compatibility with forest and fuel conditions.

Following continued trials, refinements and staff training, B.C.'s remaining four regional fire centres will phase in the new wildfire predictive technology throughout 2024.

The new technology will provide decision-makers with more intelligence and more time to plan their operations.

"With this expanded level of intelligence, the BC Wildfire Service can even more proactively respond to wildfires, giving people more time to act during an emergency," says Ralston.

Wildfire growth modelling works by using data from weather models, topography and fuel maps. The technology being implemented by the BC Wildfire Service includes the ability to use existing geospatial data and fuel maps but also uses an app-based interface to allow for on-the-ground inputs in real-time.

"The availability of a common operating picture when facing rapidly evolving emergencies can be the difference between life and death," said Thom Porter, task force member and former director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"I've experienced first-hand the power of technology to transform the way response organizations work together to reduce impacts on communities and natural values. British Columbia's investment in predictive technologies and sharing information among responders is an investment that will save lives, property and the environment in 2024 and beyond."

Other technology trials underway include using drones for aerial ignitions, infrared scanning for hazard assessments, and 5G technology for more sensor networks used to monitor forest conditions. The BC Wildfire Service is also taking action to improve firefighter safety, including better testing of carbon monoxide exposure and respiratory protective equipment.