Split opposition gives BC NDP 'comfortable' lead in election year: poll

Photo: Angus Reid Institute

A split right-of-centre vote in B.C. is poised to benefit the NDP in a big way, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

With a provincial election expected in October, the survey finds the BC NDP with 43% of intended voters while the BC Conservative party and BC United are locked at 22% each.

“A fractured opposition and a muddled political picture has the BC NDP coasting, at least for now,” said the survey results.

While the NDP has a commanding lead, the same poll found at least seven-in-ten residents say the government is doing a poor job managing the issues facing the province.

Cost of living and inflation was picked as a top issue for 60% of respondents, followed by health care (50%), housing affordability (40%) and public safety (26%).

Despite the dissatisfaction amongst voters with the government’s handling of big issues, there is pessimism about the alternatives.

Roughly 30% of respondents said “none of them will do a good job” when asked what party and leader would best handle the next four years.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents said they felt it is time for a change in government, but a divided opposition gives the NDP a comfortable lead.

“If this is, indeed, the slate of parties and leaders to run in an expected October election, the BC NDP appears in a comfortable position,” said the Angus Reid survey results.