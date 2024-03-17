Highway 1 through Rogers Pass closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Sunday afternoon.

The Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass will be closed all Sunday afternoon for avalanche mitigation work.

The highway will be closed between Revelstoke and Golden from 1 to 8 p.m. while crews work to reduce the risk of avalanches along the route.

With the rapid warming across the province this weekend, the risk of naturally triggered avalanches has increased significantly. Webcam footage from Rogers Pass shows clear roads through the area Sunday.

Throughout the winter months, the highway is periodically closed and avalanches are triggered using 105-mm Howitzer guns. This prevents avalanches from falling across the highway when it's in use.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been carrying out the operation since 1961, allowing the vital transportation route to remain open through winter.