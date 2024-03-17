Man in Abbotsford charged with second-degree murder in wife's death

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department

British Columbia's integrated homicide investigation team says a man in Abbotsford has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

IHIT says in a news release that officers from the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a home in the city on Friday night.

They arrived to find a woman, who has now been identified as 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds inside the home.

Abbotsford police confirmed Saturday that Kaur died of her injuries a short time later and IHIT took over the investigation.

Kaur's husband, 50-year-old Jagpreet Singh, was arrested at the scene and IHIT says he has now been charged with second-degree murder.

The homicide team says it is working in tandem with Abbotsford police and the BC Coroners Service on the case.