Abbotsford police arrest 50-year-old man for woman's death

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police in Abbotsford say a man has been arrested in the death of a woman after officers responded to a report of an assault at a home in the city Friday night.

They say that patrol officers received the call around 10:50 p.m. and found a 41-year-old woman suffering from life threatening injuries.

They say she died of those injuries despite officers' best efforts to save her life.

Police say the 50-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

They say the province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now taking over the investigation.

A statement from Abbotsford police says anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to call IHIT.