Whistler drug raid nets 'significant' seizure

Photo: Photo courtesy of the Whistler RCMP. Whistler RCMP said they seized 2.5 kgs of cocaine (worth about $250,000), about $10,000, and an unspecified amount of MDMA in a March 8 raid.

A large-scale raid on three Whistler properties last week netted a "significant drug seizure" and led to multiple arrests, according to the Whistler RCMP.

In a release on Friday evening, March 15, police provided more details about the March 8 incident.

That day, at 10 a.m., "Whistler RCMP alongside the Sea to Sky RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS), Squamish RCMP, Pemberton RCMP, Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), and the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) executed three simultaneous search warrants on residences in Emerald, Creekside, and Village neighbourhoods. Subsequently police detained multiple people and four men were arrested," the release said.

All four men were Whistler residents in their early 30s: Three Canadians and one Australian.

They have been released pending court on charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the release said.

In the March 8 raid, police seized 2.5 kgs of cocaine (worth about $250,000), about $10,000, and an unspecified amount of MDMA.

"The Whistler RCMP and Sea to Sky GIS team started the drug investigation 10 months ago and have worked diligently to get us to this point, March 8 was the culmination of all their work" said Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks in the release. "We want to thank the RCMP teams: IERT, IPDS, and neighbouring detachments for their support last week. Although there was a heavy police presence last Friday, this was to ensure the safety of the Whistler community and the members involved."

Photos shared with Pique showed police in tactical gear with long guns and dogs in a residential yard, and chatter on social media on March 8 indicated large police presences, complete with SWAT equipment and long guns, in the Marketplace area and at one of the entrances to Emerald.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-932-3044.