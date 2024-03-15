Avalanche risk rises across B.C. as temperatures warm

Photo: Avalanche Canada A large persistent slab avalanche in the Monashees near Revelstoke last week.

As temperatures rise across much of B.C. this weekend, the risk of avalanches in the backcountry continues to increase.

As of Friday, Avalanche Canada shows high avalanche danger ratings at all elevations for regions across B.C., including in the Okanagan.

“The coming days are bringing a significant change of weather and a widespread increase in avalanche danger,” Avalanche Canada says in its most recent update. “A combination of existing snowpack instabilities and unseasonably warm weather means the potential for large and dangerous avalanches.”

The danger is largely due to a crust deep in the snowpack that formed across much of B.C. in early February. Since then, significant snow has accumulated on top of that crust, creating a weak layer in the snowpack.

“The behaviour of these avalanches is alarming, with many being triggered remotely, releasing in low angle terrain, and starting part way down slopes,” Avalanche Canada says. “These avalanches have persisted almost daily throughout March, despite the layer getting buried deeper and deeper.”

With significant warming forecast for the coming days, large natural avalanches are expected to cut loose.

“We expect that regions with persistent slab avalanche problems (which includes most of them), can expect very large natural slab avalanches (size 3 to 4!), wet loose avalanches will occur on sun-exposed slopes [and] cornices will break and potentially trigger avalanches on the slopes below,” Avalanche Canada says.

“In addition to natural avalanches, all the above types of avalanches will be very sensitive to human triggering.”

While avalanche conditions can sometimes be difficult to predict with certainty, Avalanche Canada's messaging is clear this weekend: “avoid avalanche terrain.”

An Alberta man was killed in an avalanche near Revelstoke earlier this month, while a Kelowna man was killed in a slide in Alberta's Kananaskis this past Sunday.