Vancouver police release photos of woman who allegedly assaulted officer at protest

Photo: VPD Vancouver police say a woman assaulted an officer at a rally on March 2, 2024, on the Granville Street Bridge before fleeing.

Vancouver police are releasing photos of a woman who allegedly assaulted an officer at a protest near the Granville Street Bridge in an attempt to determine her identity.

A group of demonstrators tried to occupy the major bridge during a demonstration on March 2. Officers formed a line near the on-ramp of the bridge to prevent the group from advancing but the group pushed "at the officers and tried to break through," according to a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) release.

A constable was injured when a demonstrator struck her in the face and "used a small stick with a flag attached to poke at her eyes," say police.

Before police could arrest her, the suspect fled back into the crowd.

“We work hard to create an environment that allows people to peacefully gather so they can express themselves,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“While most people continue to act lawfully and respectfully, we’ve noted an increased level of aggression and hostility from some participants at recent gatherings. Their actions have endangered our officers and the public.”

The suspect has a heavy build and shoulder-length dark hair. On the day of the incident in question, she was wearing a dark-coloured sweater and leggings, distinctive pink shoes, and reading glasses. She was also wearing a tan baseball cap, a white and red scarf, and a black medical face mask.

Police recognize the suspect from previous protests but do not know her identity. Anyone who recognizes her or witnessed the assault is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.