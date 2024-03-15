No injuries reported in lengthy Blackcomb Gondola stoppage

Photo: Andrew Smith on Flickr

An electrical issue on Blackcomb Gondola Thursday afternoon kept some guests stranded more than two hours, according to a Whistler Blackcomb (WB) spokesperson.

There were no injuries reported, though some guests were stuck on the gondola for close to three hours.

"At approximately 4:13 p.m. today [March 14], Blackcomb Gondola stopped operating due to an electrical issue," the spokesperson said.

"At approximately 5:21 p.m., we were able to clear guests from the upper line. At approximately 6:15 p.m., the lower line began operation again at a reduced speed and guests were able to exit the Gondola, with the last guest fully offloaded by approximately 7:10 p.m.

"Whistler Blackcomb extends its apologies to the guests who were inconvenienced by this event," the spokesperson continued. "The resort places the highest value on the safety of its guests. Whistler Blackcomb will assess and perform maintenance as needed prior to reopening the lift to the public."

Opened in 2018, Blackcomb Gondola is connected by 42 towers. The lower and upper parts of the lift span 7,600 metres round trip, with 1,200 m of vertical rise.

It underwent significant maintenance last year.

"From an electrical standpoint, our teams are checking and confirming the integrity of every switch, wire, and connection on all 42 towers—essential components designed to monitor safe operations," WB said in a May 2023 update.

"It’s a complex piece of equipment with a ton of components to check and service throughout the year to ensure everything is in pristine condition—incredibly important to support the 3,000+ hours it operates annually!"