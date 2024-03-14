Manslaughter, assault charges laid in 2021 Vancouver homicide

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in 2021 in Vancouver, according to the VPD.

A 19-year-old man is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in a 2021 case.

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Vancouver police responded to a rollover collision at Fraser Street and East 55 Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene they found three men: two were wounded and one was dead.

Vinay Aujila, 19, was pronounced dead while the two other men, one 18 and one 19, were treated for stab wounds.

"Police believe the three men were riding in the vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with people in another car," states the VPD in a press release.

Now, more than three years later, charges have been laid against a man who is currently 19. As he was a youth at the time of the incident, he cannot be identified.

He's facing one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault.