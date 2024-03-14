Revelstoke RCMP investigating after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

Photo: File photo

Revelstoke RCMP are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the local hospital.

Cpl. James Grandy said on March 14, at approximately 6 a.m., police received a report of an adult male entering the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attended and confirmed the injured party, who is well known to police, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Grandy said investigators are working to ascertain what happened and a possible scene has been identified however, it has not yet been confirmed.

“The investigation is in its early stages, however, is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public at this time,” said Grandy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online.