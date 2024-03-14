Woman murdered at home near University of B.C. campus, two arrested, say police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say two people have been arrested after the murder of a woman at a home on the edge of the University of British Columbia campus. The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Police say two people have been arrested after the murder of a woman at a home on the edge of the University of British Columbia campus.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that police were called to a residence on the University Endowment Lands near midnight Wednesday after a report of a woman in medical distress.

Police say the victim died from her injuries, and a man and a woman were arrested at the scene in relation to what investigators called a murder.

The statement does not identify the victim but says she is believed to be "associated to the residence" where she was found.

The location is an area of new residential development with high and low-rise buildings constructed in recent years.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and those with information relating to the case should contact homicide investigators.