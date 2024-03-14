RV fire in residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., claims one life

Photo: CTV News

Police and fire officials say one person is dead in a recreational vehicle fire in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey Fire Service says the blaze was reported Wednesday as the trailer sat in the driveway of a home.

Assistant Fire Chief Darren Major says a neighbour was able to tow the burning RV away from nearby homes, preventing severe damage to other structures.

Surrey RCMP say the body was found after the fire was put out.

The victim's identity, age or gender have not been released, and no one else was hurt.

Major says investigators are still working to identify the source of the fire, and there's not enough information yet to indicate if it was suspicious.