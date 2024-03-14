RCMP say ignorance of rules not an excuse, despite murkiness of laws on e-scooters

Photo: Rob Gibson Gio electric scooter parked in front of Safeway on Bernard Ave. Wednesday March 13, 2024

As spring arrives more people are pulling out their bicycles, motorcycles e-bikes and e-scooters.

Police are reminding riders it's their responsibility to know exactly what they're riding, and if its even legal.

"If you're going to purchase and operate one of these electric scooters you need to familiarize yourself with and follow the rules of the road," said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP say it can be difficult for officers to determine if some of these vehicles are powered by electric or combustion engines, unless they pull the rider over and ask some questions.

On March 9, Trail RCMP say they spotted a 50-year-old local man riding an electric scooter between 40 to 50 km/h in the 1500 block of Second Avenue. The officer detained the man and his scooter on the roadside.

When the officer asked the man for a valid BC driver’s licence and proof of insurance, the rider declined and stated that his electric scooter was a bicycle, according to a police news release.

The officer disagreed and informed the man that his scooter did not contain pedals and was capable of travelling over 32 km/h so it qualified as a motor vehicle by law.

The man, "shocked to learn the law," allegedly became upset, rude and uncooperative and then attempted to leave the scene on his scooter. The officer prevented the man from leaving. But when he ripped up his ticket a second officer had to be called in to assist.

The man was issued a driving prohibition notice and $679 in fines.

"Just a heads up, the new ticket paper is a lot tougher to tear up than the old ones. You may want to carry scissors if you plan to do this in the future," says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich with Trail RCMP.

Castanet previously spoke with B.C. lawyer Dan Griffiths who called on the provincial government to clarify the rules of the road around electric scooters and mopeds in the wake of a ticket issued to a Kelowna man last month.

“The legislators have to clarify the law for ordinary people because I'm a lawyer and I even find this area of law really confusing. I was involved in the appeal because frankly, I don't think the law is clear and makes sense,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths advised people not to purchase electric scooters, "unfortunately, my advice is it's probably not road legal at this time. And that if they're going to drive one on a public road, they're running a high risk of being ticketed for effectively driving an unregistered vehicle."

BC Highway Patrol media relations officer Cpl. Melissa Jongema says electric scooters and mopeds must have their pedals attached and usuable when in operation. If pedals are not attached, they are considered limited-speed motorcycles and operators will need to be licenced and insured.

"Pedals are easy to take on and off and taking them off is not allowed."

"While electric scooters typically do not require a licence or insurance, if they are modified that changes things. Pedal-less electric scooters are not permitted to operate on a roadway," says Cpl. Jongema.

RCMP say that like any other driving or operator offences, the previous history of drivers and their tickets or other outstanding issues with ICBC are taken into consideration

"If a person is served a suspension, it would not be related to the current incident, as prohibition requests can be served without being caught driving. Prohibitions are the decision of RoadSafetyBC and need to be served by police if RoadSafetyBC has not been successful in serving the driver the prohibition," says Cpl. Jongema.