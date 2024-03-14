231486
Motorists told to expect 'short-notice closures' on Trans-Canada between Revelstoke, Alberta

Hwy. 1 closures expected

Drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and the Alberta border are being cautioned to expect "short-notice closures" due to rapidly changing weather conditions between now and Sunday night.

A weather advisory is now in effect for a stretch of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Alberta, according to DriveBC.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays due to changing avalanche conditions brought on by rapidly warming temperatures east of Sicamous.

The weather advisory was initially supposed to come into effect on Friday, but it was moved up to Thursday.

