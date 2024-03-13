Province to harvest 25 deer in Kootenays to test for chronic wasting disease

Photo: Terry Kreeger, Wyoming Game and Fish and Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance A deer showing signs of Chronic Wasting Disease.

The provincial government has announced the harvest of 25 deer in Kootenay region where two samples tested positive for chronic wasting disease earlier this year.

The harvest will take place within 10 kilometres of the positive cases, allowing researchers to gather information on the possible spread of the disease.

The government has already implemented mandatory CWD testing, as well as restrictions on the transport and disposal of any road-killed cervids (deer, moose, elk, caribou) in the area.

The province is working with the Tobacco Plains Indian Band on the harvest. Permits will allow the First Nation to collect 20 mule deer (primarily males) and five white-tailed deer (males only) by March 31.

Following testing, all deer carcasses that test negative for CWD will be used by the community members or donated to food banks.

A degenerative brain disease, CWD is spread in deer, elk, moose and caribou through infectious prions, deformed proteins that accumulate in the animal's body. Within 18 months of infection, the animals can start showing signs of weight loss, drooling, and poor coordination.

“It is 100 per cent fatal. Every animal infected with this disease will die,” said provincial government wildlife health biologist Cait Nelson, in a previous interview.

Before a sick animal dies, it can spread the prions through feces, which get into the water and can be ingested by other deer.

The public is encouraged to report any sightings of deer, elk, moose or caribou exhibiting any of these symptoms: weight loss, drooling, poor co-ordination, stumbling, generally sick with no obvious reason, to the 24/7 Report All Poachers and Polluters Line (1 877 952-7277).

The province says there is no direct evidence that the disease can be transmitted to humans and there have been no cases of the disease in humans.

“However, to prevent any potential risk of transmission or illness, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend people not eat meat or other parts of an animal infected with chronic wasting disease,” the province said in a statement.

with files from Stefan Labbe