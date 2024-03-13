Motorists warned about potential for weekend closures on Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: MOTI

Drivers travelling this weekend between B.C. and Alberta on the Trans-Canada Highway are being warned about the potential for short-notice closures due to extreme avalanche conditions that could be seen if the weather forecast holds true.

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays due to a weather advisory between Friday and Sunday night.

Avalanche conditions are expected to worsen during that time between Sicamous and the Alberta border due to "rapidly warming temperatures."

“Be prepared for short-notice closures,” DriveBC said.