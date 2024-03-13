B.C. woman gets four years in prison for son's shooting death

Photo: JESSE McPHEE VIA INSTAGRAM Samantha Jesselynn Dittmer was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her son, Jesse McPhee.

A Port Alberni woman has been sentenced to just over four years in prison for the Aug. 29, 2021 shooting death of her son.

Samantha Dittmer was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of her 37-year-old son, Jesse McPhee.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury found her guilty Oct. 13 of the lesser included offence of manslaughter.

“I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Dittmer caused the rifle to fire by pulling the trigger accidentally or inadvertently during the sudden physical contact with Mr. McPhee,” Justice Margot Fleming said in her newly released Feb. 16 sentencing decision.

McPhee died from a single gunshot wound to his chest caused by a bullet fired from a bolt?action rifle in the main floor suite of Dittmer's house in Port Alberni, Fleming said.

“Recognizing Mr. McPhee and Ms. Dittmer shared a particularly close although fraught relationship, I have no doubt that Ms. Dittmer also suffers profoundly over the loss of her only child, Fleming said.

McPhee was living in the suite with his partner Brandy Kazakoff while Dittmer occupied the house’s upper floor.

Prior to the shooting, the rifle was being stored under her bed in an upstairs bedroom.

“A moment after the shot was fired, Ms. Kazakoff found Ms. Dittmer holding the rifle and Mr. McPhee motionless on the floor, surrounded by blood,” Fleming said.

At trial, Dittmer denied any intention to fire the rifle or that her finger was on the trigger.

“Her evidence was the rifle discharged while she was attempting to return it to Mr. McPhee and he charged towards her,” Fleming said.

Both Crown and defence agreed four years was an appropriate sentence.

Fleming said she was not persuaded Dittmer intended to shoot McPhee. Still, Fleming said she was satisfied Dittmer committed the unlawful act of careless use of a firearm. That, the judge said, meant Dittmer’s handling of the rifle:

• was unlawful, having been done in a careless manner or without reasonable precautions for the safety of other persons;

• objectively dangerous, with the foreseeable risk of serious bodily harm;

• significant contributing cause to Mr. McPhee's death; and,

• a marked departure from the standard of a reasonable person in the circumstances.

Mental health concerns

Fleming noted Dittmer had concerns about her son’s mental health. The court heard McPhee had been attacked by his father-in-law and that he had guns in the house, fearing an attack from someone.

“As part of his efforts to prepare for an attack, before Aug. 29, 2021, Mr. McPhee was trying to teach Ms. Dittmer self-defence. A number of times he snuck up behind her and pulled her back against him, sliding his thumbnail across her throat as if it were a knife, which she found very unnerving and told him to stop,” Fleming said.

On the day of his death, McPhee, Dittmer and Kazakoff had gone to check on some crayfish traps at Great Central Lake, northwest of Port Alberni.

Everyone was drinking, McPhee more than the others, the court heard. A post-mortem found he had a blood alcohol level 2.5 times higher or more than the legal limit for driving.

Back home, Dittmer went upstairs feeling extremely distressed. “She went downstairs and asked Mr. McPhee for a hug, which he gave her,” Fleming said. “Perhaps in response to a further exchange, he also squeezed her so hard it hurt and whispered into her ear that maybe he should just put her out of her misery.”

She left the house but later returned. She called McPhee saying she wanted the guns put away — including the one under her bed.

After receiving a phone call she thought was from McPhee, Dittmer took the rifle from under the bed to take to McPhee. She did not do any safety checks of the weapon.

She walked into the downstairs suite and found McPhee looking away from her. Dittmer decided to put the gun down and walk away.

“All of a sudden, there was some kind of physical contact between Ms. Dittmer and Mr. McPhee caused by him suddenly moving or rushing towards her,” Fleming said. “The rifle discharged during this contact with the muzzle pushing or pressing against his chest. After being shot, Mr. McPhee landed face down on the floor.”