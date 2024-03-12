Nakusp's Arrow Lakes Hospital ER to temporarily close due to staffing shortage

Photo: Shutterstock

The emergency department at Nakusp’s Arrow Lakes Hospital will be unavailable over Tuesday night due to limited nursing staff availability, according to Interior Health.

In a news release, IH said emergency department services will be unavailable from 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, until 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 13.

“Patients can access emergency care at Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke or at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson,” the health authority said.

“During this time, inpatient services will continue as normal at Arrow Lakes Hospital.”

IH said people who need life-threatening emergency car should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest available and appropriate facility.